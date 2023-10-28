Pitt continues series against No. 14 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The season won’t be saved with an upset win over No. 14 Notre Dame, but Pitt would certainly benefit from another upset win in a season full of lows.

It won’t be easy, not against a balanced, pro-style offense and ferocious pass defense, and Pat Narduzzi isn’t expecting anything but a fight Saturday afternoon.

“Obviously, Marcus Freeman has done an outstanding job here in his second season,” Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly news conference. “They have got a talented team. When you put the tape on and watch those shiny gold helmets, they fly around, they look good. They are probably as good-looking a team as you are going to walk out on game day and see, and they play fast.”

Pitt revealed its uniform combo against Notre Dame, featuring a classic road look. The Panthers will wear gold helmets with a Cathedral stripe and blue script, white jerseys and gold pants with the Cathedral stripe once again.

As Pitt tweeted, it’s a classic look against a classic opponent.

Notre Dame opened as a three touchdown favorite earlier this week, and that hasn’t changed just a few hours before kick — with DraftKings holding the Fighting Irish as a 20.5-point favorite and FanDuel offering the same spread.

Pitt will travel to Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. this weekend for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, and for those who will not be in attendance, NBC and Peacock will have the broadcast.

