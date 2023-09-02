Pitt cruises to 45-7 season opening win against Wofford

PITTSBURGH — It may not have been the prettiest game at times, but Pitt was in control right from the first snap against Wofford Saturday afternoon.

Pitt kicked off its 2023 season with a 45-7 win over Wofford at Acrisure Stadium, nearly its first shutout since a season-opening stomp of Austin Peay in 2020, on the heels of a thoroughly dominant defensive effort across all three levels. Wofford was held to just 126 yards (75 of which came on a very late touchdown pass).

Pitt outgained Wofford (491-126), out-possessed Wofford (41:33-18:27) and did what it needed to do in a season-opening win.

Phil Jurkovec threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and ran for 41 more and another touchdown in his Pitt debut, playing just three quarters before Christian Veilleux finished the game, and Pitt’s defense smothered the Wofford offense right from the first snap.

