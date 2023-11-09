Pitt defensive lineman Todd Hill officially enters NCAA transfer portal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

After being speculated about, it’s now official. Pitt defensive lineman and former Steel Valley star Todd Hill is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After performing well at Duquesne, Hill made the decision in the offseason to join Pitt, however that move didn’t work out.

He arrived at Pitt as a tweener, with no real fit at either linebacker or defensive end, and a lot of depth at defensive end held him off the field through the first nine games of the season. Unfortunately for Hill, there were too many players on the roster for him to get an opportunity.

