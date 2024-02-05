Local

Pitt DL coach Charlie Partridge leaves for NFL opportunity

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI Austin Peay v Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 12: Assistant head coach Charlie Partridge of the Pittsburgh Panthers fist bumps players prior to the game against the Austin Peay Governors at Heinz Field on September 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)



PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt will have to replace perhaps the most valuable member of its coaching staff.

Charlie Partridge, who has served as the Pitt associate head coach and defensive line coach since 2017, has left Pittsburgh for an opportunity to coach in the NFL, Pat Narduzzi announced.

Partridge will be taking a position with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Sports Now confirms. Panther-Lair first reported.

It’s a major blow for Pitt on and off the field, considering Partridge’s impact as an ace recruiter, developer of defensive line talent and respect around the football landscape — college and professional.

