Pitt dominates North Carolina A&T in season-opener, 100-52

On Monday night, Pitt cruised to a season-opening victory over North Carolina A&T behind a triple-double performance from freshman guard Bub Carrington in his first collegiate game.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire after jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes. Carrington was the star of the show, dropping 18 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out ten assists in the Panthers’ win after earning the start at the point guard position. Carrington becomes the fifth Panther ever to record a triple-double, earning the first one since Ricardo Greer in 1998. Pitt closed out the game with a free throw from Will Jeffress to make the final score 100-52.

In addition to Carrington, Pitt earned double-digit scoring efforts from Jorge Diaz-Graham, Blake Hinson, Ishmael Leggett, and Federiko Federiko. Diaz-Graham finished with 14 points and five rebounds in the win, while Hinson added 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Leggett hit four field goals to finish with 11 points and five rebounds.

