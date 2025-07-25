Pitt, Duquesne football players team up for youth football event

PITTSBURGH — Pitt and Duquesne football players teamed up to give back to the community ahead of their upcoming seasons.

The event was hosted by “We the Standard” and was held in the Hill District.

“It’s a good thing to give back to the kids, knowing that we’ve been here at one point. We wanted the older guys to give back to us, just show them the routes and to be great,” said Alonzo Mitchell with We the Standard.

The two college teams came together to train youth football players.

The kids went over some stretches, basic exercises and football fundamentals.

Organizers said it the perfect event for the area.

Pitt and Duquesne will play each other for their first game of the season on Aug. 30.

