Pitt earns tough 67-64 road win over NC State to advance to .500 in ACC

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt earns tough 67-64 road win over NC State to advance to .500 in ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The Wolfpack turned into roadkill on Wednesday night.

Pitt, for the second-straight year, went down to Raleigh, North Carolina and beat NC State on its home court to earn its fifth win in its last six games and improve to 6-6 in the ACC this year.

Pitt jumped out to a 14-8 start behind two early threes from Hinson and an early slam from Bub Carrington on a fast break. The Panthers kept their foot on the gas with a fast-break bucket from Ishmael Leggett, followed by a clean layup off a drive from Carrington.

