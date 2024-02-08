Pitt earns tough 67-64 road win over NC State to advance to .500 in ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The Wolfpack turned into roadkill on Wednesday night.

Pitt, for the second-straight year, went down to Raleigh, North Carolina and beat NC State on its home court to earn its fifth win in its last six games and improve to 6-6 in the ACC this year.

Pitt jumped out to a 14-8 start behind two early threes from Hinson and an early slam from Bub Carrington on a fast break. The Panthers kept their foot on the gas with a fast-break bucket from Ishmael Leggett, followed by a clean layup off a drive from Carrington.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group