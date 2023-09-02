Pitt football 2023 season predictions

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football starts their 2023 season at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 2 against a Shawn Watson-led Wofford at Acrisure Stadium

Although there’s plenty to be optimistic about, this Pitt football team is also hard to get an accurate read on because of the amount of talent gone from last year such as defensive linemen Calijah Kancey, Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, defensive backs Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett II, wide receiver Jared Wayne and running back Israel Abanikanda.

We’ll find out if this Pitt football squad can start to adopt the motto of ‘We don’t rebuild, we just reload’, as a number of newcomers will be put in prime-time positions.

