Pitt football announces home game promotions for 2023 season

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

There aren’t any scheduled noon games on Pitt’s schedule yet, and just three home games currently have scheduled times, but we know what Pitt Football’s home game promotions will be in 2023.

Pitt’s Week 1 opponent will be Wofford, hosting the Terriers at Acrisure Stadium to kick off the 2023 season. It will include the Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Fest leading up to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

When Pitt hosts Cincinnati in Week 2, the first ACC football game ever broadcast on The CW Network, it will be a Hail to Heroes event.

