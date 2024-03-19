Pitt football DL Nate Temple out for 2024 season with injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt football lost one of their veteran players on defense to injury for the upcoming 2024 season in sixth-year defensive lineman Nate Temple.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced the news Tuesday morning at spring practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. He said that Temple suffered a lower leg injury at practice last Friday and that it is severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the year.

Temple played in 11 games this past season, only missing out against Boston College on Nov. 16. He made 26 tackles, eight solo, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three quarterbacks hits in 2023. His best game of the season came in a loss to Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 9, making seven tackles, three solo, 0.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group