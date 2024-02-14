Pitt football hires new defensive line coach

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh’s football team announced it has hired a new defensive line coach.

Tim Daoust comes to Pittsburgh from East Carolina University. He spent three seasons there and served as the special teams coordinator and assistant coach for defensive ends and outside linebackers.

“Tim and I have known each other for years and he’s an incredibly impressive person and coach,” said Narduzzi. “He has coached everything on defense and is a tremendously effective teacher and evaluator. From a personal standpoint, he is a great family man and values developing relationships. I’m really excited about bringing him to Pitt and I know our players and staff will really enjoy working with him.”

Daoust also worked for Syracuse University, where he led the defensive line before being promoted to assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

“My family and I are incredibly excited to join one of the most tradition-rich programs in all of college football,” Daoust said. “Pat has long been a mentor for me. I understand and embrace the responsibility of the position. I’m ready to get to work on bringing another championship to Pitt.”

Daoust’s tenure at ECU (2021-23) witnessed the Pirates’ defense rise up the national rankings in tackles for loss, culminating with the 17th-most TFLs in the FBS last season (7.0/game), Pitt said. ECU also finished in the top 30 nationally in rushing defense each of the last two campaigns, finishing 18th in 2022 and 29th in 2023.

Charlie Partridge, who had served as the Pitt associate head coach and defensive line coach since 2017, left Pittsburgh for an opportunity to coach in the NFL earlier this month.

