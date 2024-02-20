Pitt Football hires new wide receivers coach

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh has hired a new wide receivers coach.

JJ Laster, who spent the last three seasons working at Western Carolina with new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, is the latest addition to the staff.

During Laster’s time at WCU, they were ranked No. 3 in passing offense and No. 4 in scoring in FCS football.

“I am incredibly honored and blessed to join Coach Narduzzi’s staff at the University of Pittsburgh,” Laster said. “I know there is a great tradition of wide receiver excellence at Pitt. We are going to work tremendously hard to build on that rich history. I’m really looking forward to getting to Pitt to meet our players and prepare for a great spring.”

Laster was appointed as wide receivers coach at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, before accepting the job at Pitt.

