Pitt football makes changes to starting lineup, outside of QB

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football is currently 1-4 in 2023, their worst start to a season since 2005. That start, unsurprisingly, has led to many changes to the depth chart that the coaching staff believe will change their season around.

The biggest change that Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed today is redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec is no longer the starter. Redshirt sophomore and Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux is now the signal caller for Pitt going forward, with Jurkovec as backup and redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell as No. 3.

Veilleux will start his first-ever collegiate game against No. 14 Louisville at home on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. He came in for Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in a game against Rutgers in 2021 and had a solid performance, completing 15 of 24 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a win.

