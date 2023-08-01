Pitt football picked to finish tied for 6th in ACC preseason media poll

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — It’s the first season of a division-less ACC, and Pitt football is still expected to finish in the upper half of the conference.

The 176 ACC media voters picked Pitt football to finish tied for sixth in the ACC in 2023, which is tied with Duke.

Clemson narrowly edged out Florida State to claim the No. 1 spot, and North Carolina, North Carolina State and Miami rounded out the Top 5. But only Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and North Carolina received first place votes.

