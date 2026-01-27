Pitt football releases dates for full 2026 schedule

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

The 2026 football season is still quite far away, but it is now front of mind for every college program, including Pitt.

While Pitt football’s opponents for the upcoming season were finalized, the dates were still up in the air. That changed Monday evening as the ACC and Pitt released the dates for the 2026 campaign.

Pitt is one of several ACC teams moving to a nine-game slate in the fall. The Panthers will play Syracuse, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida State at home, while the roadtrips will feature Virginia Tech, Boston College, Miami (FL), Louisville and California.

After not having any week night games last season, Pitt now has three this season.

