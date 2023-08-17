Pitt football stockpiling young talent on the defensive line

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are the premier program in the country when it comes to getting to the quarterback, and this isn’t breaking news.

This isn’t a one-year proclamation, the proof is in the pudding. Since 2019, no team in college has had more quarterback sacks than Pitt.

The Pitt football culture is based on a team-first mentality and no one person taking credit. So, along those lines, it wouldn’t be fair or accurate to credit just one person or player for this impressive statistic.

The reality is that Pitt has a tremendous defensive scheme and outstanding coaches in Randy Bates, Charlie Partridge, Archie Collins, Cory Sanders and Ryan Manalac.

