Pitt football trailblazer Jimmy Joe Robinson dies at 97

PITTSBURGH — Jimmy Joe Robinson, who made history as the first Black varsity football player at the University of Pittsburgh, died on July 14, 2025. He was 97.

In an obituary, Pitt’s Department of Athletics described Robinson as “a pioneering athlete, devoted teammate, and enduring symbol of courage and progress.”

Robinson was a native of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and he played varsity football for the Panthers in 1945 and 1947-48, at a time when racial segregation was strictly enforced in much of the United States. Pitt Athletics said that during his time as a Panther, Robinson led the team in rushing, receiving and scoring and was one of the top players on the field. He went on to play professional football and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and after serving in the Korean War, he played briefly for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

