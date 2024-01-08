Pitt football well represented in the NFL Playoffs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt football has had great success with former players performing at exceptional levels in the NFL. It’s no surprise, that with the playoffs starting next weekend, that the program is well-represented across the league, with many players having opportunities to make a real impact.

The Los Angeles Rams made it back to the postseason with great play late in the season, turning a 3-6 start into a 10-7 finish, winning seven of their final eight games.

Aaron Donald attended Pitt from 2010-13 and starred in his final season, earning unanimous All-American honors and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He also secured the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player, the Lombardi Award for the player who embodies the spirit of Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi, and the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman.

Donald has starred for the Rams, as he has made 10 consecutive Pro Bowls, earned seven consecutive First-Team All-Pro honors from 2015-21, won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Click here to read more about other Pitt players appearing in the NFL playoffs from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group