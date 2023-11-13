Local

Pitt G Bub Carrington earns ACC honor after outstanding first week

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Monday, the ACC announced that Pitt guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the first week of the season.

Carrington exploded onto the college basketball scene in Pitt’s season opener, dropping the first triple double for Pitt since 1998. He became just the second player in ACC history to drop a triple double in his first game. In that win over NC A&T, Carrington finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists, earning the prestigious triple double on his assist to Guillermo Diaz-Graham for a three.

Carrington followed up his stellar performance with another strong game in Pitt’s second win of the season. The Panthers cruised by Binghamton in another home victory, as Carrington went for 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

