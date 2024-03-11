Local

Pitt G Bub Carrington named ACC Rookie of Week again

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

NC State v Pittsburgh Bub Carrington PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 09: Carlton "Bub" Carrington #7 of the Pittsburgh Panthers drives against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second half at Petersen Events Center on March 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Bub Carrington has racked up ACC Rookie of the Week honors at an almost unprecedented rate this season, and now he has another under his belt.

Carrington — a 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Baltimore, Md. — has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season, which has tied former Panther Chris Taft (03-04) for the most in a single season.

Carrington averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in wins over Florida State and North Carolina State last week — helping to keep the Panthers’ March Madness hopes alive.

