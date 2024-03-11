Pitt G Bub Carrington named ACC Rookie of Week again

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Bub Carrington has racked up ACC Rookie of the Week honors at an almost unprecedented rate this season, and now he has another under his belt.

Carrington — a 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Baltimore, Md. — has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season, which has tied former Panther Chris Taft (03-04) for the most in a single season.

Carrington averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in wins over Florida State and North Carolina State last week — helping to keep the Panthers’ March Madness hopes alive.

