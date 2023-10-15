Pitt gets back in win column, upsets No. 14 Louisville 38-21

PITTSBURGH — As a modest (to say the least) Acrisure Stadium crowd cleared out at the half Saturday night, the Panther Pitt took a hit, too. But a large, loud mass of royal blue remained seated in the student section.

The rain continued to fall in sheets as the second half wore on, but it started to sound like a crowd again as C’Bo Flemister dove into the end zone a dozen yards from the Panther Pitt late in the third quarter. It was loud as M.J. Devonshire picked off Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer and raced 87 yards back toward the royal blue mob a few plays later.

Pitt still needed a few defensive stands in the fourth quarter — shutting down a strong Louisville offense in the second half — to put the 14th-ranked Cardinals away, but Pitt still walked off the field with a 38-21 upset win over the Cards.

Christian Veilleux, in his first collegiate start, completed 12-of-26 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns, showing very promising flashes throughout, and the Pitt defense racked up three sacks, six tackles for loss and three turnovers — with three more turnovers on downs.

It just took a little bit of time for Pitt to start looking like a football team in the beginning.

