Pitt goes out with a whimper in season finale loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Duke’s Vincent Anthony Jr. dragged Nate Yarnell down from behind on 4th-and-5 with just under two minutes left in the game, and it didn’t just end the game — it ended the Pitt season.

Pitt was sloppy, across all three phases, and it cost the Panthers a win in the season finale, falling to the Blue Devils 30-19 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. And in a season that many expected the Panthers to roar, they left with little more than a whimper.

Yarnell completed 25-of-35 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns in another strong all-around performance, but the run game was woefully ineffective, there were stretches of bone-headed decisions and sloppy play and Pitt simply wasn’t good enough — a story that has been proven true all season.

Pitt racked up just 308 yards, committed nine penalties for 93 yards and couldn’t generate much pressure at all on a true freshman Duke quarterback. And the mistakes were many and often, from the coaching staff down, and those mistakes started early.

