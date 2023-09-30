Pitt has chance to unleash Rodney Hammond Jr. against VT run defense

If Israel Abanikanda hadn’t gone off against Virginia Tech last season, if the game was just wiped from record books, VT would’ve allowed just 1,161 rushing yards (at about 116 yards per game) in 10 games last season.

Solid numbers. It would’ve been good for fourth-best in the ACC. But unfortunately for the Hokies, Abanikanda ran for 320 yards in a record-breaking performance, part of a 326-yard showing on the ground. 43 carries accounted for 11% of the carries VT faced, 326 yards accounted for 22% of the rushing yards allowed and six touchdowns accounted for 40% of the rushing touchdowns allowed last season.

It was a historic performance, breaking a record set by the legendary Tony Dorsett, but it really showed just how vital Abanikanda was to Pitt’s offense last season.

