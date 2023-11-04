Pitt hosts college football playoff contender

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt is looking to shake off the worst performance of the Pat Narduzzi era, and it won’t be easy as No. 4 Florida State comes to town Saturday afternoon.

The unbeaten Seminoles are led by a Heisman candidate and a defense that is limiting opposing quarterbacks at all levels, and it will be perhaps the toughest test of the season for the Panthers.

“And then we’ve got probably the best team we’re going to play of the year,” Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly news conference. “I think they’re ranked fourth in the country. On my USA Today coaches poll, I’ve had them at No. 2 for a long time. And I watched them earlier in the year. I’ve had a chance to peek at them.

“And, you know, Jordan Travis — Mike Norvell has done an outstanding job there in his time there. And he’s an excellent coach. He’s also the offensive coordinator. I think Jordan Travis is playing about as high level as any quarterback in the country. We’ve got a great football team (to play) and that’s kind of where our focus is going, right to them.”

