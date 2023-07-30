Pitt lands commitment from 2024 4-Star RB Yasin Willis

PITTSBURGH — It took some time for Yasin Willis’ recruiting process to unfold, especially as he received major interest late into the cycle, but he’s made a decision. Pitt is it.

Willis committed to Pitt Saturday night over the likes of Alabama, Michigan and Rutgers — becoming the 21st member of Pitt’s class of 2024.

Willis — a 6-foot, 225-pound four-star running back from St. Joseph High in Montvale, New Jersey — has been on Pitt’s radar for quite some time, and he made a couple of visits over the summer, including an official visit from June 8-10. His official visit to Pittsburgh was his second and last official visit after he called off an OV to Michigan.

