Pitt legend elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Larry Fitzgerald is officially the 25th Pitt Panther to be elected into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fitzgerald, who starred at Pitt in the early 2000s and earned just about every possible accolade for a collegiate wide receiver before going on to become one of the best wideouts in NFL history, is one of the 22 members of the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame class of 2024.

“Larry Fitzgerald’s career at Pitt was absolutely unforgettable,” Pat Narduzzi said in the Pitt press release. “It’s not just the big plays he made, those gigantic catches, but it was the incredible class he displayed on and off the field. Personally, I will never forget him handing the ball to the officials after every touchdown. Pure class. Everyone at Pitt is so proud of Larry and offers their congratulations on his election to the College Football Hall of Fame.”

