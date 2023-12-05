Local

Pitt linked to former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ohio State v Michigan ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to throw a pass during the second half of a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 30-24 to win the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH

There are going to be sweeping changes to the Pitt offense in 2024, all the way from the offensive coordinator and down, and it appears likely that another quarterback will be added to the roster.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal when it opened Monday morning, one of the first major dominos to fall across the college football landscape, and the polarizing quarterback has already been linked to Pitt.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford listed Pitt, along with Miami, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Louisville, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Nebraska, as a potential transfer destination.

