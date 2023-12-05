Pitt linked to former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

There are going to be sweeping changes to the Pitt offense in 2024, all the way from the offensive coordinator and down, and it appears likely that another quarterback will be added to the roster.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal when it opened Monday morning, one of the first major dominos to fall across the college football landscape, and the polarizing quarterback has already been linked to Pitt.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford listed Pitt, along with Miami, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Louisville, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Nebraska, as a potential transfer destination.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group