Pitt looks for 1st road win against Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pitt is yet to win a road game this season, but there’s a chance to change that Saturday night against Wake Forest. And it’s also a chance to start a winning streak — after upsetting No. 14 Louisville last week.

“We close the chapter on it and move on to a really good Wake Forest team,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly news conference. “There was a lot of stuff on tape offensively, defensively, special teams-wise that we could still do a lot better. It’s not like we’re a finished product yet. We’re still learning, still getting better.

“Obviously a good football team. 3-3 football team. Got to play on the road, which we’ve not won a road game yet, so that’ll be the first challenge is going on the road and executing against a younger team, wherever that may be, against a talented football team.”

