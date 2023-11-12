Pitt manhandled in embarrassing loss to Syracuse at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

If Pat Narduzzi prides himself on one thing, it’s stopping the run. He says he’s sick to the stomach when opposing teams run the football on his Pitt squad.

I don’t know what he’s feeling after Syracuse racked up 384 yards in a 28-13 win over Pitt Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium — delivering a demoralizing loss to the Panthers in a game that felt extremely winnable through two-and-a-half quarters.

Pitt mustered just 269 yards of offense, failing to crack 300 yards yet again this season, and Christian Veilleux didn’t last the whole game after turning the ball over three times — three of four Pitt turnovers on the afternoon.

It was an abject disaster for Pitt football in what has been a disastrous season for the Panthers.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group