Pitt not good enough in 27-21 home loss against Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH — Pitt didn’t deserve to have a chance to drive the length of the field to take the lead. Not the first time. Not the second time. But, Pitt was right there with the chance to do so.

And both drives, fittingly, ended in failure.

Pitt deserved its 27-21 loss to Cincinnati Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, looking lifeless for 45 minutes and failing to convert when it mattered in the fourth quarter. And after 4,020 days, the Paddlewheel Trophy (if it’s still out there somewhere) remains in Cincinnati’s possession.

Phil Jurkovec completed 10-of-32 pass attempts for 179 yards and three touchdowns, and despite the touchdowns, he left throws on the field all night — and a ball on the field with a third-quarter fumble.

