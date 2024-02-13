Pitt OC Kade Bell: ‘I’m excited’ about Gavin Bartholomew

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

There weren’t many players mentioned by name during new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s introductory press conference last week. In the 20 minutes he spent at the podium, he answered questions about his new offense, what kind of person he is, his relationship with Pat Narduzzi and a lot more.

Gavin Bartholomew was brought up by name. And it’s not hard to see why. Bartholomew — who decided to return to Pittsburgh for his final season of eligibility in 2024 — has been almost criminally misused over the last two seasons.

Bartholomew is one of the biggest mismatches on the Pitt offense. He’s big, fast and athletic. He made the most of his opportunities in 2023, but those opportunities were few and far between.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group