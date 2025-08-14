Pitt offensive lineman, Super Bowl champ’s nephew on watchlist for Polynesian college football award

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh offensive lineman Keith Gouveia has been named to the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, as announced by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Thursday.

The award recognizes the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry for their excellence both on and off the field. This year’s watch list includes 81 players from 40 NCAA Division I programs.

Gouveia is a redshirt senior who transferred to the Panthers from Richmond, bringing with him a wealth of experience with 33 games played and 24 starts. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 310 pounds, he hails from Stephens City, Va.

Keith Gouveia is the nephew of Kurt Gouveia, a former NFL linebacker who had a 13-year career and won Super Bowls in 1987 and 1991 with Washington. Kurt Gouveia was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Finalists for the 2025 award will be announced Dec. 9, with the winner being revealed Dec. 16.

The honoree will be celebrated at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner Jan. 17 and recognized during the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 16.

Past recipients of the award include notable players such as Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa and Penei Sewell.

