Local

Pitt OL Matt Goncalves ruled out for the season

By Karl Ludwig

No. 24 Pitt begins ACC defense against new-look Georgia Tech FILE - Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) celebrates with running back Israel Abanikanda (2) after Abanikanda scored his fourth touchdown of the game during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Karl Ludwig

PITTSBURGH — Pitt will be without its top offensive lineman for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Matt Goncalves has been ruled out for the 2023 season with an undisclosed injury, Pat Narduzzi announced Monday at his weekly news conference. He did not play in Pitt’s loss to North Carolina over the weekend after exiting in the fourth quarter of the loss to West Virginia.

It’s a tough blow for a Pitt offensive line that has struggled to find any consistency this season. And for Goncalves, who was named a captain before the season.

“I’ve worked very hard to be where I’m at today,” Goncalves said at the ACC Football Kickoff in August. “I think the guys around me, my teammates keep driving me every day. People in the offensive line room, my coaches, coach Narduzzi, and my family too told me to never give up. I never gave up, and I never back down.”

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • InTown Suites in Ross Township evacuated due to pesticide exposure
  • Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City
  • Tim McGraw adds 11 new dates to tour, including Pittsburgh stop
  • VIDEO: 3 dead after crash in Fayette County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read