Pitt OL Matt Goncalves ruled out for the season

PITTSBURGH — Pitt will be without its top offensive lineman for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Matt Goncalves has been ruled out for the 2023 season with an undisclosed injury, Pat Narduzzi announced Monday at his weekly news conference. He did not play in Pitt’s loss to North Carolina over the weekend after exiting in the fourth quarter of the loss to West Virginia.

It’s a tough blow for a Pitt offensive line that has struggled to find any consistency this season. And for Goncalves, who was named a captain before the season.

“I’ve worked very hard to be where I’m at today,” Goncalves said at the ACC Football Kickoff in August. “I think the guys around me, my teammates keep driving me every day. People in the offensive line room, my coaches, coach Narduzzi, and my family too told me to never give up. I never gave up, and I never back down.”

