Pitt opens as 8-point home ‘dog against no. 11 Louisville

By Karl Ludwig

Coach FILE - Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers argues with an official during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pitt is coming off the bye week with a top-10 matchup in all but name.

Fresh off a win over Notre Dame, Louisville jumped 14 spots in the AP Poll to No. 11, and the Cardinals enter a road matchup against Pitt as an 8-point favorite. A 47.5-point over/under has been set.

Pitt and Lousiville will kickoff at Acrisure Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, continuing a trend of non-noon games for Pitt football this season.

