Pitt opens as 8-point home ‘dog against no. 11 Louisville

PITTSBURGH — Pitt is coming off the bye week with a top-10 matchup in all but name.

Fresh off a win over Notre Dame, Louisville jumped 14 spots in the AP Poll to No. 11, and the Cardinals enter a road matchup against Pitt as an 8-point favorite. A 47.5-point over/under has been set.

Pitt and Lousiville will kickoff at Acrisure Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, continuing a trend of non-noon games for Pitt football this season.

