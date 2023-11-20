Pitt opens as touchdown underdog against Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt will conclude its season against Duke next weekend, in a battle between teams that had much higher hopes at the beginning of the season, and oddsmakers favor the Blue Devils in this one.

Pitt has opened as a 6-point road underdog against Duke, a noon kickoff scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., and an over/under has been set at 42 points, according to Circa Sports.

The season finale, for Pitt, at least, will be broadcast on the ACC Network, with a broadcast crew set to be announced early this week.

