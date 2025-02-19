Pitt overcomes rocky start to sweep Syracuse

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Sitting in a precarious position outside the NCAA Tournament bubble as the stretch run towards the postseason continues, Pitt was searching to stack wins when conference rival Syracuse entered the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt overcame a rocky start and utilized an exceptional second half shooting the ball to sweep Syracuse on the season with a 80-69 win Tuesday night.

The Panthers (16-10, 7-8) trailed for over 27 minutes and starred down a 16-point deficit before turning it around in the second half led by veterans Zack Austin and Ishmael Leggett.

