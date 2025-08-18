Pitt, Point Park University freshmen move into hotel rooms for fall semester

Record high numbers of incoming freshmen are being recorded at universities across Western Pennsylvania, including the University of Pittsburgh and Point Park University.

As a result, some students at both universities will give new meaning to “living on campus.” Instead of a dormitory, they’ve been assigned rooms at hotels near their respective campuses.

“I was like, ‘A hotel?’ because all of my friends are in dorms, but I think it’s going to be a lot nicer,” said Jackson McMullen, an incoming freshman at Point Park University.

More than 1,200 students from 42 states and 28 countries are in the process of arriving on Point Park’s campus this week. For 90 of those students, part of the experience will be living at the Wyndham Grand. University officials notified families last week that their student will share a hotel room with its own bathroom, two queen beds, and mini fridge.

“You get to control the air conditioning and stuff like that,” McMullen said. “I have a really awesome view out of my window, so I think it’s just great.”

“The Wyndham Grand is a great partner, and it’s a five-to-six minute walk,” said Dr. Chris Brussalis, president of Point Park University. “You’re walking between classroom buildings, sometimes it’s a 5-to-10-minute walk on most campuses.”

Meanwhile, in Oakland, it will be a much longer walk to campus for Pitt freshmen like Liam Kirby, who was assigned a room at the Hampton Inn for his first year.

“There should be free shuttles that they’re providing, and then there’s a bus stop maybe three minutes from here, so that should be nice in the winter,” Kirby said.

Pitt’s website indicates that only Pitt students will be staying at the Hampton Inn, with no rooms available to the general public. The Wyndham Grand will still welcome outside guests, with Point Park floor designations for students and RAs. Both universities say their respective police departments plan to monitor the area around each hotel.

“I’m supposed to be here for the first semester guaranteed, but I hope I get to stay here all year, honestly,” McMullen said.

“At first, I was definitely like ‘This kind of sucks’ because I’m not in the center of everything, but then I learned it comes with a tv, comes with a mini fridge, microwave, all the amenities, so I got warmed up to the idea,” Kirby said.

Aug. 25 is the first day of classes for both Pitt and Point Park University.

