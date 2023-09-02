Pitt preparing for Wofford like it would any other opponent

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has never played a football game against Wofford, but that’s gonna change on Saturday afternoon when new head coach Shawn Watson and the Terriers come to town.

It isn’t quite the Backyard Brawl, but it is yet another season opener for Pitt. And Pitt’s approach to preparation isn’t changed in any way.

“We take every team the same way,” Bub Means said after practice Tuesday. “We respect all of our opponents, we don’t care who it is, we don’t let up. We prepare the same way, we go out there and expect to execute the same way no matter the opponent, no matter the jersey. We go and play for Pitt, put on for Pitt.”

