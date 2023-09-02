Local

Pitt preparing for Wofford like it would any other opponent

By Karl Ludwig

Pitt football FILE - Pittsburgh wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) celebrates his touchdown with Pittsburgh tight end Lucas Krull (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Karl Ludwig

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has never played a football game against Wofford, but that’s gonna change on Saturday afternoon when new head coach Shawn Watson and the Terriers come to town.

It isn’t quite the Backyard Brawl, but it is yet another season opener for Pitt. And Pitt’s approach to preparation isn’t changed in any way.

“We take every team the same way,” Bub Means said after practice Tuesday. “We respect all of our opponents, we don’t care who it is, we don’t let up. We prepare the same way, we go out there and expect to execute the same way no matter the opponent, no matter the jersey. We go and play for Pitt, put on for Pitt.”

