Pitt RB commit breaks high school career rushing record

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt Football 2020 Training Camp (Pitt Athletics/Pitt Athletics)

YORK, Pa. — Juelz Goff is in the midst of a dominant senior season, leading the Central York Panthers to an 8-0 record with two regular season games left on the schedule, and he etched his name in the Central York history books Friday night.

In the midst of a 35-27 win over Red Lion High Friday night, a 37-yard rushing touchdown broke a 48-year-old career rushing record and retook the Panthers’ lead. With well over 200 yards on the ground Friday night (the official number is unconfirmed), Goff is now the all-time leading rusher in Central York history.

