Pitt reaches out to West Virginia transfer guard Joe Toussaint

PITTSBURGH — Pitt basketball staff has reached out to a West Virginia transfer in guard Joe Toussaint, according to Adam Zagoria.

The Panthers are one of many programs to contact Toussaint — who entered the transfer portal on Friday, just days after former Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins announced his resignation from the job.

Toussaint, a 6-foot guard, averaged 9.4 points per game (in just 21.8 minutes per game) last season for the Mountaineers, his first with the program after beginning his collegiate career at Iowa. In the Backyard Brawl matchup at Pitt, he torched the Panthers for 18 points, leading the Mountaineers to a dominant 81-56 victory.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

