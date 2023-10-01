Pitt sinks to new low in horrific 38-21 loss to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — There’s hitting rock bottom, and there’s whatever happened to Pitt Saturday. I guess you could say Pitt hit Hokie Stone at Lane Stadium.

There had been some embarrassing moments during Pitt’s three-game losing skid, but a 38-21 loss to VT highlighted a lot of flaws that don’t look fixable without drastic changes. Phil Jurkovec was abysmal (yet again), as was his pass protection for much of the game, and the Panther defense was unable to make any sort of adjustments to stop the Hokies’ backup quarterback.

Pat Narduzzi has praised his squad’s ability to continue to compete when losing this season, but throughout much of the second half, Pitt looked dead in the water. Flattened against the Hokie Stone, if you will.

