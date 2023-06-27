Local

Pitt sneaks Into PFF’s preseason Top 25 poll

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

Pitt Football (Pitt Athletics/Pitt Athletics)

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

There’s a little over two months until Pitt kicks off its season against Wofford at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 2, but that doesn’t the first preseason polls won’t start popping up.

It’s only June 26, over a month before fall camp begins, but Pro Football Focus has released its preseason college football Top 25, and Pitt just managed to sneak into the poll. Right at No. 25.

Pitt is the third-ranked ACC team in the poll, following Clemson and Florida State.

