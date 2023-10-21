Pitt suffers heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — You can only play with fire so many times before it burns you, and Pitt wasn’t just burned, it was torched by a quarterback who had never thrown a collegiate pass.

It’s been a season in which the Pitt defense has held its own — and more — for the majority of games, giving the Pitt offense chances to find the end zone and walk away with a win, and once again, Pitt didn’t do enough when it mattered to actually walk off the field with a win.

A questionable call on a 3rd-and-8 quarterback dash as Pitt tried to bleed the clock away very late in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a punt, gave Wake Forest the football right at midfield off yet another poor punt from Caleb Junko. And Pitt was unable to stop the Demon Deacons for the second straight possession, eventually giving up a 15-yard touchdown to Cameron Hite to take the lead with seven seconds left.

And Wake Forest walked off the field at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Saturday night with a 21-17 win.

Click here to read more from PIttsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group