Pitt-Syracuse preview: Everything you need to know

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72.

SYRACUSE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Saturday in Syracuse, New York, Pitt will take on the Syracuse Orange in its first road ACC game of the year.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt sits at 9-3 (0-1 ACC) after beating Purdue-Fort Wayne handily at home before the holidays rolled in. The Panthers will have had nine days in between the two matchups to rest, recover, and be with family. However, now is not the time to get rusty. The ACC slate is here.

The Panthers did a solid job by the popular basketball metrics’ standards in their non-conference schedule. Pitt is ranked No. 39 in the NET rankings, and No. 45 in Kenpom.com’s ratings: both solid numbers for a team that wants to get to the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Panthers have 19 regular season games left to make their case for the Big Dance, and it starts with the Orange, a team that, on paper, Pitt should beat.

