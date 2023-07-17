Pitt Volleyball adds assistant coach Alicia Roth to coaching staff

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Volleyball announced the addition assistant coach Alicia Roth to the coaching staff on Monday, thanks to the NCAA approving three full-time assistants that a program can have.

Roth played collegiate volleyball for Samford in Homewood, Ala. and served as a defensive specialist for four seasons from 2009-12. She played 90 matches in the program and helped them reach the NCAA Tournament in 2011. Following her playing career, she started worked as a graduate assistant for Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C. from 2013-14.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

