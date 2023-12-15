Pitt Volleyball falls in sweep to Nebraska in Final Four

TAMPA, Fla. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt volleyball took on a great Nebraska team Thursday night in the Final Four and it showed, as they lost in a sweep at Amalie Arena.

The loss makes it three straight seasons that the Panthers (29-5) lost in the Final Four, losing in five sets to rival Louisville in 2022 and then four sets to the Cornhuskers (33-1) in 2021. It drops the Panthers to 0-15 all-time to the Cornhuskers, 0-3 under the 11 seasons of head coach Dan Fisher with their first loss on the road in a sweep in 2015.

This is also the first sweep that Pitt volleyball has suffered in the NCAA Tournament under Fisher and the first since a loss to Ohio in three sets in the First Round in 2004.

