Pitt volleyball prepares to battle rival Louisville in Elite Eight

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt Volleyball swept No. 4 Washington State Thursday afternoon in the Sweet 16 and will now face rival No. 2 Louisville in the Elite Eight Saturday at 4 p.m. at Fitzgerald Field House.

Road to the Elite Eight for Pitt Volleyball and Louisville

No. 1 Pitt hosted their first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Petersen Events Center last weekend. They swept Coppin State last Friday and after losing the first set against No. 8 USC in the Second Round last Saturday, they took the next three to win in four to make it to the Sweet 16.

The Panthers dominated the Cougars Thursday, hitting a program high .425 in an NCAA Tournament match, while also holding the Cougars to .141, making it five straight matches holding an opponent below .200 hitting.

No. 2 Louisville hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament as well. They defeated Wright State in the First Round in four sets, after losing the first one, and then swept Western Michigan in the Second Round.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group