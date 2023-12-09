Local

Pitt volleyball prepares to battle rival Louisville in Elite Eight

By Dominic Campbell, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt Volleyball downs USC to make it to fourth straight Sweet 16 FILE: Pitt Volleyball had a slow start in their matchup vs. No. 8 USC in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center, but a great finish to the second set led them to win in four sets to move on to the Sweet 16. (PittsburghSportsNOW.com/PittsburghSportsNOW.com)

By Dominic Campbell, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt Volleyball swept No. 4 Washington State Thursday afternoon in the Sweet 16 and will now face rival No. 2 Louisville in the Elite Eight Saturday at 4 p.m. at Fitzgerald Field House.

Road to the Elite Eight for Pitt Volleyball and Louisville

No. 1 Pitt hosted their first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Petersen Events Center last weekend. They swept Coppin State last Friday and after losing the first set against No. 8 USC in the Second Round last Saturday, they took the next three to win in four to make it to the Sweet 16.

The Panthers dominated the Cougars Thursday, hitting a program high .425 in an NCAA Tournament match, while also holding the Cougars to .141, making it five straight matches holding an opponent below .200 hitting.

No. 2 Louisville hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament as well. They defeated Wright State in the First Round in four sets, after losing the first one, and then swept Western Michigan in the Second Round.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot at housing complex in McKees Rocks, police looking for suspect
  • ‘Love Story,’ ‘Peyton Place’ star Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
  • Munhall police officer in custody after barricading himself inside Shaler Township home
  • VIDEO: Man shot by AG’s agent at Downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound station facing attempted homicide charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read