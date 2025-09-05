Pitt volleyball to take on Pepperdine at home

PITTSBURGH — The No. 9 Pitt women’s volleyball team is set to start play on its home court this season. The Panthers face Pepperdine Friday night at Fitzgerald Fieldhouse in Oakland.

Pitt currently has a record of 2-2. Pepperdine has a 2-1 record. The Panthers have a slight historical edge over Pepperdine, leading 4-3 in their all-time series.

The Panthers are coming off a successful weekend at the State Farm Showcase, where they defeated #25 TCU and #7 Arizona State.

Blaire Bayless and Brooke Mosher were standout performers, with Bayless achieving a personal best of 14 kills against TCU and Mosher contributing significantly in the victory over Arizona State. Olivia Babcock, a key player for Pitt, recently reached her 1,000th career kill and was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week. She recorded impressive stats over the weekend, including a double-double against No. 16 Florida.

Brooke Mosher was also recognized as ACC Setter of the Week for her contributions.

On Sunday, Pitt will face Jacksonville for the first time at 1 p.m. The match will be a reunion for Jacksonville’s coaching staff, as head coach Alicia Manguiat and assistant coach Peter Manguiat both have ties to Pitt. Alicia was an assistant coach during Pitt’s 2023 season, and Peter served in various roles on the staff.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group