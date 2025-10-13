Pitt volleyball team bounces back with win at Florida State

The Pitt volleyball team bounced back Sunday with a win at Florida State. The team swept the Seminoles just two days after losing in a reverse sweep in Miami.

Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with a match-high 18 kills, 11 digs, and six blocks, contributing significantly to the team’s victory. Redshirt seniors Brooke Mosher and Emery Dupes also played key roles, with Mosher recording 35 assists and Dupes adding 12 digs.

The first set began closely contested, but Pitt pulled ahead with a 7-3 run to lead 12-7. Olivia Babcock, Blaire Bayless, and Dagmar Mourits delivered crucial kills, forcing Florida State to take timeouts at 18-10 and 22-13. Pitt secured the set 25-14 after a Florida State error.

In the second set, Pitt maintained control, leading 15-11 at the media break and extending their advantage to 18-15 with contributions from Bre Kelley and Haiti Tautua’a. Babcock’s continued dominance at the net led to a 25-19 set victory for the Panthers.

Florida State showed resilience in the third set, narrowing the gap to 12-10 before Pitt called a timeout. The Panthers regrouped and finished strong, winning the set 25-21 and completing the sweep.

Olivia Babcock’s performance marked her seventh double-double of the season. Bre Kelley contributed eight kills on a .500 hitting percentage and added six blocks, while Haiti Tautua’a achieved a career-high with three aces.

The Panthers next match is Friday, Oct. 17, against Notre Dame in South Bend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group