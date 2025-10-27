Pitt Volleyball team swept Wake Forest 3-0 in decisive match

PITTSBURGH — The No. 4 Pitt volleyball team swept Wake Forest 3-0 in a decisive match on Sunday afternoon at the Fitzgerald Field House.

Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with 16 kills and a .560 hitting percentage, while senior libero Emery Dupes achieved her 1,000th career dig, contributing 11 digs during the match.

Pitt started strong, quickly gaining an 11-2 lead in the first set, prompting Wake Forest to take an early timeout at 18-9. The Panthers maintained their dominance, closing the set at 25-13 with contributions from Brooke Mosher and Marina Pezelj.

In the second set, Pitt and Wake Forest exchanged points initially, but Pitt pulled ahead with a 6-2 run, including aces from Babcock and Mallorie Meyer. Wake Forest called timeouts at 11-6 and 17-11 as Pitt’s middle blockers, Emch and Jones, exerted pressure. The Panthers secured the set 25-17.

Pitt continued their momentum into the third set, leading to Wake Forest timeouts at 9-4 and later, but the Panthers completed the sweep with a 25-13 victory in the final set. Marina Pezelj contributed significantly with three aces, marking her fourth consecutive match with at least eight kills.

Looking ahead, Pitt will face Duke on Friday night and No. 21 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

